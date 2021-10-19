Northern Trust Corp Has $292.72 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,418,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $292,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,091,000 after purchasing an additional 89,973 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in STERIS by 345.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in STERIS by 604.8% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,752 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $223.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

