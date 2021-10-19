Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce $8.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.90 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $9.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $36.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 billion to $36.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $38.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.91 billion to $38.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.10.

Shares of NOC traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $399.30. 445,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.80. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $399.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

