Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,038,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 186,867 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $740,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.10.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.31. 1,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $396.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

