Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 303,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6,944.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 69,449 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 575,063.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 235,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 235,776 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

