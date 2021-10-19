Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $2,255,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $4,032,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,477,941 shares of company stock worth $222,969,514. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $172.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.56. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion and a PE ratio of -11.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

