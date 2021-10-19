Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 157 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $277.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $288.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

