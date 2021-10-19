Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes $216,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,395,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,586,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,134,000.

Shares of OGN opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

