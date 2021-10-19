Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $77.05.

