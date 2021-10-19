Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells $201,110.00 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $201,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total transaction of $271,309.22.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total transaction of $332,459.82.

NASDAQ NVAX traded down $5.77 on Tuesday, hitting $160.48. The stock had a trading volume of 115,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,638. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.85 and a 200-day moving average of $199.15.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

