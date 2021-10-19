Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells $201,110.00 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $201,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total transaction of $271,309.22.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total transaction of $332,459.82.
NASDAQ NVAX traded down $5.77 on Tuesday, hitting $160.48. The stock had a trading volume of 115,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,638. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.85 and a 200-day moving average of $199.15.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
