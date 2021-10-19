Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 66,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,593. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. Novo Integrated Sciences has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $14.98.

Get Novo Integrated Sciences alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVOS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.