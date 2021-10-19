NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $67.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 11.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 145.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUVA traded up $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2,804.40, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

