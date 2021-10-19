Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,613,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,450,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 446,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

NUVB traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. 16,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,332. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $15.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.33.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

