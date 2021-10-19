Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $$15.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. 42,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,180. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

