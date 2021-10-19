NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Raymond James

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.18.

NVA opened at C$5.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$6.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$187.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

