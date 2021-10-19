NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.22. 18,857,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,254,512. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.62. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $230.43. The company has a market cap of $553.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

