Oak Grove Capital LLC Acquires 70,620 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 508.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,520 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,620 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 1.0% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,200 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,722 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 128,878 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

LUV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 42,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176,115. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

