Oak Grove Capital LLC Buys 600 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,451,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.28. 3,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

