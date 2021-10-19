Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 2.5% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 34,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,267,914. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

