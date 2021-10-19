Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 222,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 133,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,246,383. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

