Oak Grove Capital LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PayPal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after acquiring an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.51. The company had a trading volume of 46,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.08. The firm has a market cap of $320.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

