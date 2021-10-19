OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$2.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGC. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.32 on Friday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$224.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$237,000.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.