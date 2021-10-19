OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$2.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.93.
Several brokerages recently commented on OGC. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
Shares of OGC opened at C$2.32 on Friday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.
In related news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$237,000.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
