OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

NYSE OGE opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.