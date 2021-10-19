Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys 1,810 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. British American Tobacco makes up approximately 1.8% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.91. 15,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

