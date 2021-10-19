Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $449.17. 3,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.08. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $108.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

