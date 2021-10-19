Okabena Investment Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up about 1.1% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after buying an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,743,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,396,000 after buying an additional 270,007 shares during the period.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,738. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

