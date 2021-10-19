Okabena Investment Services Inc. Increases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $43,250,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $16.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,609.47. 1,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,194. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,192.14 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,773.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,596.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31,852.40 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,911.22.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

