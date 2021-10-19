OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 17,214 Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Premier during the second quarter valued at $1,634,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 14.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth $494,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Premier by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 30.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

PINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

