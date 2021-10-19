OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 7.26% of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000.

YMAR stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82.

