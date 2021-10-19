OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,300 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,125,000 after purchasing an additional 301,008 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,610,000 after acquiring an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,865 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,826,000 after acquiring an additional 49,973 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,957 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.06 and a twelve month high of $192.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.85.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

