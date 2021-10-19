OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $734,000 Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,166 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

