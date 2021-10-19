OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $656,000 in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 37,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

