OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DWAW. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 86,419 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DWAW opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

