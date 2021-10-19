OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,582 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Shares of UDEC stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.