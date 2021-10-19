OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of BATS DDEC opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90.

