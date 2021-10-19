Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 85,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,691. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Old National Bancorp worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

