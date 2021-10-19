Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Bank of America

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Olin in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.40.

OLN opened at $51.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. Olin has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Olin by 7.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Olin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

