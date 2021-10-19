Olin (OLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Olin (NYSE:OLN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Olin to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. Olin has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $52.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Olin stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 202.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of Olin worth $64,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

