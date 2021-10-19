One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives $7.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $307,562.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,776 shares of company stock worth $785,774 in the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

OSS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 105,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,459. The company has a market cap of $92.40 million, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

