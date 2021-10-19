Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 1,769 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Terex were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Terex by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEX opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

