Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 90 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. MAI Capital Management grew its position in AutoZone by 1.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 8.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 16.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 4.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $1,758.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,626.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,540.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,767.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $30.93 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,661.53.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

