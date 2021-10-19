Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,814,000 after buying an additional 67,576 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.51, for a total value of $402,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,447.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,530 shares of company stock worth $31,223,416 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $490.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.21 and a 12 month high of $521.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $483.92 and a 200 day moving average of $409.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.56.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

