Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $657,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,697,000 after buying an additional 192,901 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,224,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,337 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,585,000 after purchasing an additional 923,999 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

FE stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

