Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 1,597 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,765,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,974 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Illumina by 1,989.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $117,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $410.53 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.01 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,244 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.