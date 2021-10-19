Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cartenna Capital LP boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 11.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 7.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 94,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,388,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 47.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 85.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

WHR opened at $206.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.15. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

