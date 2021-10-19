OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE OPBK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,898. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

