Oppenheimer Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $475.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $465.00 to $475.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2021 earnings at $18.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.57 EPS.

UNH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $468.17.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $424.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $412.40 and its 200 day moving average is $406.64. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $299.60 and a twelve month high of $433.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,845,249 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 145,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $56,778,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 68,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

