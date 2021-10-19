OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 3.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OptimumBank by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in OptimumBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OptimumBank by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

