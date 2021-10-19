OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of OPHC stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.14. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.27.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 7.82%.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
Recommended Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.