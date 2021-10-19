OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.14. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in OptimumBank by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OptimumBank by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

