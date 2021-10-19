Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ORXGF opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. Orca Energy Group has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

Orca Energy Group Company Profile

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

