OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). OrganiGram reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 59.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 312,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

OGI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.21. 4,395,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,453,999. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $662.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

OrganiGram Company Profile

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.